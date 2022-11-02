The Morning Show: Natalie Morales Offers Quick Season 3 Filming Update

While Natalie Morales is more known for her comedic work like Parks & Recreation, Solar Opposites, and Harley Quinn, the actress has occasionally dabbled into dramas like The Little Things, Dead to Me, and now the ensemble cast of AppleTV+ drama The Morning Show. Morales will play Kate Danton, Stella's (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford, where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). While promoting her indie sci-fi comedy I'm Totally Fine, the actress offered Bleeding Cool a quick update on how filming on the third season is going.

Natalie Morales on Joining Apple TV+'s The Morning Show

"I'm really excited to be a part of 'Morning Show.' Of what little I've shot so far, it's been fun," Morales said. She joins the other season three additions in Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro, and Stephen Fry. Also returning is Juliana Margules, who reprises her season two role as Laura Peterson. The series stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino.

The Morning Show provides An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual. Season two found the team behind the morning news emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) on-air exposure of the UBA network's toxic work environment. With their jobs in flux and the COVID-19 pandemic descending, they learn to navigate the chasm between who we present as and who we really are.

The AppleTV+ series is executduced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine, Aniston and Kristin Hahn via Echo Films, Michael Ellenberg via Media Res, and current showrunner Charlotte Stoudt via her overall deal with Apple TV+ and Mimi Leder, who also directs. I'm Totally Fine, which also stars Jillian Bell, Harvey Guillén, and Kyle Newacheck comes to theaters, on-demand and digital on November 4th.