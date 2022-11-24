Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Holds Alzheimer's Charity Memorabilia Auction

When she's not busy ordering Elon Musk to the brig, Kate Mulgrew continues to be an inspiration for her fans, especially among the Star Trek community. While not being the subject of a commemorative statue celebrating her signature character in Kathyrn Janeway, the actress continues to be a significant voice of the franchise as she continues her Voyager character's legacy not only on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon's Star Trek: Prodigy but also as a continuing positive influence on social media. Her latest venture is a philanthropic one, as she's raising Alzheimer's awareness through a charity auction hosted by eBay.

Kate Mulgrew's Star Trek Auction to Benefit Alzheimer's Research

Mulgrew tweeted, "My auction on behalf of Alzheimer's awareness is now LIVE! Head to eBay, where you can bid on these items for the next 10 days. A few surprises will be added shortly – I'll let you know when a new item is up. Many thanks for your support!🍀" The items on hand are all signed Star Trek themed with two of the major items including a couple of Voyager scripts including season three's "Before and After" currently above $700 and season two's "Lifesigns" currently near $1,600.

Other items featured include signed Prodigy items from tote bags, water bottles, and lanyards. Some of the designs featured in the series include the logo and blueprints of the U.S.S. Protostar. There's also a Star Trek Day 2022 Quark Industries glass, a tumbler and candle, an EXO6 hat, and STD 2022 fanny back. She's also offered a copy of her poster from her "How to Forget" book tour, a few portrait art prints of the actress herself, a Janeway art print, and a few Janeway-themed shirts, including one that says, "Grab a phaser. You're going to get some answers." Currently, the bids ranged from $50 to averaging hundreds of dollars, with the "Lifesigns" script as the highest bid. You can check out Mulgrew's eBay page here.

