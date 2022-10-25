Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Visits Janeway Statue, Avoids Any Anomalies

When the Janeway Collective chose to celebrate the U.S.S. Voyager captain by placing her statue in the character's future birthplace in Bloomington, Indiana, there was one concerned Trekkie who warned of potential time-related problems should Star Trek star Kate Mulgrew visit her signature character's bust. Now that it's happened, there have been no temporal-related events to report…yet. The actress took a picture next to her crossed-armed counterpart that signifies her future birth date of May 20, 2336, tweeting, "A perfect day to visit my statue in Bloomington, Indiana, courtesy of [Janeway Collective]! I recognize this as an extraordinary moment and an incredible honor, thank you."

Kate Mulgrew on Possible Star Trek: Janeway

Mulgrew, who starred in the UPN series Star Trek: Voyager in all seven seasons from 1995-2001, reprised her role as her holographic counterpart and physical admiral self in the Nickelodeon animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. Another Voyager alum Jeri Ryan, who played Seven of Nine, stars in the live-action legacy sequel to Next Generation in Star Trek: Picard entering its third and final season.

Whether we'll see more adventures of other legacy Star Trek characters from Voyager popping up, Mulgrew was blunt telling a crowd in Las Vegas, "I would say very simply, that's up to you," Mulgrew began when discussing a possible live-action spinoff. "There are talks. You know? There are conversations. Have I been offered anything directly? No. I think they're looking at 'Picard.' They're looking at the value of 'Picard.' They're looking at the reaction to 'Picard.' I'm sure all of you loved it, didn't you? I don't know what they're thinking, but I think that Janeway was one of a kind. Right? I don't know, but I do think it is up to you as much as it is up to me."

The doors are always open for more since Lower Decks featured cast member cameos from every Star Trek series before Enterprise, the latest being The Original Series' George Takei joining TNG's Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes, Voyager's Robert Duncan McNeil, and Deep Space Nine's Armin Shimerman and Nana Visitor. Mulgrew has previously cameoed in 2002's Nemesis, and Prodigy also featured the return of Robert Beltran's Chakotay.

A perfect day to visit my statue in Bloomington, Indiana, courtesy of @JanewayCollect1! I recognize this as an extraordinary moment and an incredible honor, thank you. pic.twitter.com/bvHDrwK6zJ — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) October 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet