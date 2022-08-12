Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Promises No "Temporal Anomalies" This October

It's come to the attention of avid "Star Trek" fan Meghan Danzig from Bloomington, Indiana, that the Kathryn Janeway statue is meant to celebrate the Voyager captain and current Starfleet admiral. Played by Kate Mulgrew on the UPN series from 1995-2001, the series would last seven seasons, with the character making her return in a cameo in the 2002 Next Generation film Nemesis. Her newfound rank was due to not only getting her ship home but also her handling of the Federation's greatest nemesis, The Borg. The actress returned to the role, lending her voice in the animated Nickelodeon and Paramount+ series Prodigy. Danzig wrote in a "Letter to the Editor," addressing the temporal implications of Mulgrew's upcoming visit to Bloomington for the Janeway marker and bust.

Should we be concerned about Janeway visit?

It was recently announced that Kate Mulgrew, who played Captain Kathryn Janeway in the NBC television series "Star Trek: Voyager", will be coming to visit the Janeway bust for an event on Oct. 23 of this year.

I have always been against the Janeway statue but decided to break my silence on this occasion. The bust is clearly a violation of the Temporal Prime Directive and will cause irreverseable damage to the timeline if the future Janeway, who will be born in Bloomington in the year 2344, is allowed to see it and learn of the future adventures of her and her crew.

We know that Captain Janeway will be notorious for her disregard for the timeline, stating at one point "Temporal mechanics give me a headache." We cannot trust that she will learn about Voyager getting stranded in the Delta Quadrant and allow it to happen the way it's supposed to. This will affect literally billions of lives, and endanger the Federation's future success against the threat of the Borg Collective.

Do you want to causality loops and paradoxes? Because this is how you get causality loops and paradoxes. Bring down the Janeway statue, save the timeline.