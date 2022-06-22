Star Trek: Prodigy – Kate Mulgrew Teases Live-Action Crossover Future

While crossovers are certainly nothing new in the realm of "Star Trek," one series that particularly stands out is the Nickelodeon & Paramount+ animated series Prodigy. Primarily aimed at a younger audience, the series features the cast voicing and an all-alien crew onboard the experimental U.S.S. Protostar with star Kate Mulgrew reprising her Voyager role as the human Admiral Kathryn Janeway. Speaking with SFX (via TrekMovie), the actress was asked if any of the characters will be seen in live-action Trek in the near future.

"[Leaning across the chair and grins] I think there's a likelihood, actually…" Mulgrew teased. It should be noted that Janeway did a crossover with Next Generation with a cameo in Next Generation's final film Nemesis (2002) when her new rank was first revealed. This is presumably after taking Voyager home while dealing a near-crippling blow to the Federation's biggest adversary The Borg. With Picard EP Terry Matalas also teasing more legacy characters making their way beyond the core TNG cast could mean another Janeway sighting given her existing rapport with Voyager alum Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan).

Who from Star Trek: Prodigy Will Crossover?

In Prodigy, the crew is guided by a holographic projection of the Starfleet officer. We later discover that the real Janeway is trying to save her former first officer, Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran) who moved on to the Protostar following his original service under her. Whether we see Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Murf (Dee Bradley Baker), Dal (Brett Gray), Zero (Angus Imrie), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), The Diviner (John Noble), or Drednok (Jimmi Simpson) is anyone's guess and it's not like the Star Trek franchise is beyond shoehorning for cameo's sake. Fueling more speculation is the fact that EP Alex Kurtzman promised more crossovers as those who follow Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds are well aware.