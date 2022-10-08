Star Trek: Prodigy New Midseason Trailer, Ronny Cox Returns as Jellico

At New York Comic Con during the Star Trek Universe panel, Star Trek: Prodigy released a new midseason trailer that features some new surprises. The trailer begins with Dal (Brett Gray) with his "captain's log" on the USS Protostar. "It's been weeks since leaving Tars Lamora for good. That dream of finding a place where we can be accepted is becoming real." Highlighted are Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), Hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). We see the crew that also includes Gwyn (Ella Purnel) in grey and black Starfleet uniforms with the exception of the Medusan, Zero (Angus Imrie) and the amorphous member Murf (Dee Bradley Baker).

"We wanna join Starfleet," Rok-Tahk eagerly boasts. We see a Starfleet officer trying to take in the crew's situation asking incredulously, "I suppose they just handed you kiddos a free starship" before Pog responds, "We actually stole it" with Dal patting him on the shoulder. We see Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew) with hot on their tail in her much larger vessel saying, "Whoever stole the Protostar must be stopped." We see the Protostar being chased and fired upon as they're trying to figure out what to do.

We get more highlights on their unsanctioned adventures trying to help others including an encounter with a Borg cube. It also appears bigger pieces will fall into place for Gwyn and Dal into their pasts. During the panel, it was also announced that Ronny Cox has joined the season one voice cast with a recurring role. Cox will reprise his Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Admiral Edward Jellico, a promotion from his original character, Captain Jellico.

Star Trek: Prodigy will have its mid-season return on Thursday, Oct. 27, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the US, and on Friday, Oct. 28 in Latin America, Australia, Italy, and the U.K. Following the series' return, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second half will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The series will air later in the year in South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and Switzerland.