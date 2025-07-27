Posted in: Audio Dramas, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Star Trek: Khan

Star Trek: Khan Taps George Takei, Tim Russ for Audio Drama Return

Star Trek: Khan adds two legends to its cast in TOS's George Takei and Voyager's Tim Russ, reprising their roles as Sulu and Tuvok.

Star Trek: Khan, the audio drama that bookends The Original Series season one episode "Space Seed" and the cinematic 1982 film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan appears to have rounded up its cast, which shockingly includes two of the franchise's biggest alum in TOS's George Takei and Voyager's Tim Russ, who will reprise their roles as Captain Hikaru Sulu and Ensign Tuvok, respectively, at San Diego Comic Con along with an official trailer and release date. It will mark the duo's first adventure together since the failed backdoor U.S.S. Excelsior series pilot in the Voyager season three episode "Flashback" that would have picked up Sulu's Excelsior from the events of the 1991 film Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. The UPN series revealed that Voyager's security chief originally served on the Excelsior long before infiltrating the Marquis. The trailer reveals the Excelsior crew looking to explore the events that happened onboard the Botany Bay after the events of "Space Seed" and how they survived the desolate wasteland of Ceti Alpha V before the unfortunate U.S.S. Reliant stumbled upon them.

Star Trek: Khan: What We Know

In addition to Takei, who was still the U.S.S. Enterprise's helmsman during the events of the Nicholas Meyer film, and Russ, along with stars Naveen Andrews, who takes over the iconic role of Khan Noonien Singh from the late Richard Montalban (Last Days) to voice the character, and Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind), who takes over the role of the former Starfleet officer, Lt. Marla McGivers from the late Madlyn Rhue, Star Trek: Khan also cast Sonya Cassidy (Reacher) as Dr. Rosalind Lear, Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer) as Delmonda, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Ivan, Mercy Malick (Mr. Mayor) as Ursula, and Zuri Washington (Life with Althaar) as Madot.

Star Trek: Khan is based on a story by the TWOK writer and director Meyer. Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the podcast, with CBS Eye Podcast Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment producing. Serving as executive producers, Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Beyer, Molly Barton, Carly Migliori, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth, Rod Roddenberry, and Robyn Johnson, with Fred Greenhalgh as director.. Realm serves as the production studio for the series. The podcast will premiere on Star Trek Day on September 8th.

