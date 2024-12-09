Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Jerry O'Connell, lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks: O'Connell on Ransom's Journey, Inspiration

Star Trek: Lower Decks' Jerry O'Connell on how he grew along with his character, Ransom, and how TNG's Jonathan Frakes' Riker inspired him.

Jerry O'Connell has accomplished so much throughout his acting career, initially emerging into the scene with his on-screen debut in the 1986 classic Stand by Me, based on the Stephen King work. It would be there where he met co-star Wil Wheaton, who would join the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as their paths would cross again as a welcoming figure and franchise ambassador when O'Connell was cast as U.S.S. Cerritos first officer Commander Jack Ransom in the Mike McMahan animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Currently, in its fifth and final season, O'Connell's Ransom saw a band of Lower Deckers led by ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells) emerge to lieutenants. With the recent episode "Upper Decks" that featured a more intimate look at Ransom's command style, O'Connell spoke to Bleeding Cool about his five-season journey, which TNG character served as inspiration, hanging out with his wife Rebecca Romijn's Strange New Worlds co-stars, and if any franchise opportunities in live-action came his way before the Paramount+ series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Jerry O'Connell on Finding His Ransom Voice

Bleeding Cool: How do you break down your journey and growth as Ransom for these five seasons of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks?'

Wow, how am I supposed to answer this? Ransom has learned from the Lower Deckers that there's not always a straight line from A to Z. We are not computers or robots, which makes Starfleet so cool. We are on this journey, and we're not perfect. Everyone has their path, and that's the great thing about Starfleet: everyone's thrown on these ships, and they must figure out a way to make it all work together. As a person, Ransom has taught me to be…I mean, I don't have any subordinates. I guess I have kids. Am I the "Number One" of my household? If you rank my household, my wife [Rebecca] is the captain, and I am the "Number One," Ransom taught me to be a little more patient and let the Lower Deckers make their mistakes. The Lower Deckers, like my children, certainly make many mistakes. Everyone has their journey and has fun along the way.

When you were cast as Ransom, did Mike [McMahan] present you with the character itself or was there anyone in your life or past roles that inspired you to mold him the way he could?

I was inspired by Jonathan Frakes' Riker [from 'Star Trek: The Next Generation']. There was something so fun about him stepping over chairs [like the Riker Maneuver] and sitting down. There was a 1980s machismo about Riker I liked and I wanted to play off. Frakes was the man, and he's never going to let me hear the end of this. Yes, JONATHAN FRAKES is an inspiration. Boy! I guess you'd have to write Jonathan Frakes as an inspiration. He's going to get his start and text it to me. "Jonathan Frakes is an inspiration." There! I said it!

Did the Star Trek franchise ever come your way before 'Lower Decks' as far as opportunities go? Perhaps a guest spot or live-action opportunity to join the cast? Or were you like, "Screw it! I'll do it" when 'Lower Decks' comes your way?

No. The only time I've ever been in space is when I did a movie called 'Mission to Mars' [2000]. That took place in space, and it was a lot of fun. Some spacewalking in that movie, going to Mars. I was on Mars, man! 'Lower Decks' is my first trip with Starfleet. What an honor to serve in Starfleet! I mean it! The fan base is like no other, and I feel I'm part of a family, not only from Frakes or Wil Wheaton.

I went to a magic show with Dr. Crusher [Gates McFadden] last week. I'm not even making that up. I was in a magic show with my wife, and I was like, "I'm at a magic show with Dr. Crusher!" I'm hanging out with Spock – Ethan Peck – all the time. I hang out with La'an Noonien Singh [Christina Chong] from 'Strange New Worlds.' It's more than a job. It's like family and the fans, too! Man, I go to cons with my wife, and I'm finally the cool person who likes cons with 'Lower Decks.'

The final two episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which also stars Dawnn Lewis, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman, Paul Scheer, Gabrielle Ruiz, Kari Wahlgren, Paul F. Tompkins, Phil LaMarr, and Carl Tart, stream December 12th and 19th on Paramount+.

