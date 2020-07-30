Star Trek: Lower Decks Preview: Earth and Vulcan Get No Respect

Earlier this week, CBS All Access followed up its run at Comic-Con@Home with a very cool way of selling its new adult animation series Star Trek: Lower Decks and the return of Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. Starting with Lower Decks on August 6 and continuing on October 15 with Discovery, viewers will be getting 23 weeks of all-new ST programming. As we said, it kicks off in one week when the streaming service and Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) take a light-hearted look at the daily lives of those in Starfleet who don't quite make the movie posters. As a reminder, CBS All Access released a brief clip Tawny Newsome's Ensign Beckett Mariner not showing Jack Quaid's Ensign Brad Boimler (or the planets Earth and Vulcan) a whole lotta love or respect:

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks features the vocal talents of Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, and Paul Scheer as Lt. Cmdr. Andy Billups.

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), "Star Trek: Lower Decks", a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.