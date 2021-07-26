Star Trek: Lower Decks Releases Season 2 E01 & E02 Preview Images

Following up on the release of the official second season trailer for Paramount+'s animated hit Star Trek: Lower Decks, how does a set of preview images from the first two episodes of Season 2 sound? Because that's exactly what's awaits after you're done reading this rambling- a look at Episode 201 "Strange Energies" and Episode 202 "Kayshon, His Eyes Open" followed by a look back at the trailer.

From the Pakleds returning as big bads and Robert McNeil's Tom Paris as a plate to the great Jeffrey Combs (and so much more in-between), check out the official trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxdKo0eXUKY)

With Star Trek: Lower Decks set to hit Paramount+ on August 12 (yup, one month), here's a look at a preview to help tide fans over until then:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSLcErfzHuc)

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks features the vocal talents of Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, and Paul Scheer as Lt. Cmdr. Andy Billups. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSLcErfzHuc)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.