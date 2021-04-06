On Star Trek First Contact Day, Paramount+ released new content of all the franchise's active series including the animated comedy Lower Decks, which was renewed for a third season. The ViacomCBS streamer formerly known as CBS All Access also released the teaser for its second season. In the new trailer, it shows the U.S.S. Cerritos with Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) casually asking Tendi (Noël Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) at the mess hall asking "Hey, we doing sci-fi stuff today?" before cutting to a space battle.

The trailer cuts away to a sasquatch-type monster growling then Mariner effortlessly showing off her overhead twirling staff skills. We get some quick cuts of god-spewing powers, a standoff between Mariner (maybe deep undercover) and Cardassians, a possible hydra-alien attack with Tendi looking on in terror, and Rutherford yelling in shock. We then transition to another scene with Rutherford and Tendi outside Mariner's cell before Tendi asking about Boimler assuming he's having the time of his life. We see Boimler on the bridge of the U.S.S. Titan panicking from the sparks of battle with Captain William Riker (Jonathan Frakes presumably having the time of his life behind the mic) declaring "Red Alert! I'm starting to think this jam session has too many licks and not enough counts!" Boimler (Jack Quaid), not understanding his terminology incredulously asks, "What does that even mean?!" with the ship continuing to be bombarded with ship fire as they enter a wormhole before revealing the date of the season two premiere as August 12.

Lower Decks is developed and created by Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty. The series' first season not only featured surprise appearances from Frakes, but also John De Lancie as Q, who makes his triumphant live-action return on the second season of Picard. Star Trek: Lower Decks also stars Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, and Gillian Vigman.