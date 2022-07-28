Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E01, S03E02 Images; SNW Crossover Video

Only days after Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis, series creator & executive producer Mike McMahan, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman & Rod Roddenberry took to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 to unleash an official trailer and key art, we have something special to pass along. And that something involves three preview images from the season's first two episodes, S03E01 "Grounded" and S03E02 "The Least Dangerous Game." In addition, we also have a look back at when that big "Lower Decks"/"Strange New Worlds" crossover was announced by some very familiar faces.

Now here's a look back to this past weekend's SDCC, when Newsome & Quid crashed Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel to formally announce that the two series would be crossing over during SNW Season 2:

Now here's a look at the official trailer, with Star Trek: Lower Decks set to hit Paramount+ on Thursday, August 25th:

And here's a look at the new character key art that was released during SDCC:

And here's a look back at The Ready Room, with the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 preview kicking in at around the 30:20 timer mark. In the following clip, Mariner tracks down Boimler to convince him to return and help her. But to her surprise, it doesn't take much convincing. Why? One word… raisins.

Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an original animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. Season two will follow the adventures of our favorite Starfleet support crew in the U.S.S. Cerritos as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and tons of sci-fi missions.

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign D'Vana Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Samathan Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O'Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T'Ana). Produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, and developed/created by McMahan, the animated series is executive produced by McMahan, Alex Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment), Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment), Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout).