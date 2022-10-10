Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Capt. Dagger Returns!

Welcome back to our weekly preview of Mike McMahan and Paramount+'s Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks. This time around, we have more than just preview images for S03E08 "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus." We also have a clip from the episode which was originally released as part of Star Trek Day. And as many of you suspected, we're getting a chance to check out Boimler's (Quaid) holodeck movie sequel to his first-season masterpiece. So for a chance to check out Captain Bucephalus Dagger (do we need to tell you who's playing Dagger) saving the day, check out the following preview for the next chapter.

So About That Star Trek: Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds Crossover

During a recent episode of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room, Newsome offered (at the 17:45 mark) some behind-the-scenes details on filming the crossover with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

Previously, Quaid shared some details on what fans can expect from the upcoming Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds crossover with EW, including that Quaid's Boimler & Newsome's Mariner will be appearing in physical form, and Jonathan Frakes is directing the episode. In addition, Quaid opens up about his bromance with Ethan Peck (Spock) and what it was like donning a Starfleet uniform. In addition, Quaid dropped a teaser about the third season of Lower Decks that includes some Deep Space Nine talk.

Quaid & Ethan Peck: "Spoimler"? "It was great. That cast was awesome. Ethan Peck and I have a bromance for the ages. We call it Spoimler: Spock and Boimler. It's amazing, but that whole cast is so friendly and welcoming and cool. We just had a ball, and we got to be directed by Jonathan Frakes. So what could be better?"

Quaid on Getting to Wear a Starfleet Uniform: "[Boimler] holds such a special place in my heart. He's one of my favorite characters I've ever played, but to be able to fully inhabit him, put on the uniform, make my hair purple, all that stuff, that was such a good time." But as much of an honor as it was? The uniforms have a high "sweaty" factor. "I figured it would be sweaty 'cause I tend to sweat a lot, but my God, that thing is not breathable. It looked really good, but there were those first few fittings where I had the purple hair, I had the uniform on, it just blew my mind. The coolest part was I was able to study the show and look at how the artist animated Boimler and how he moved, and I was able to put a little bit of that in there," Quaid added.

"Deep Space Nine" Factors Into "Lower Decks" in Many Ways: "We actually get to see the station, we get to walk the promenade, and you get to see some familiar faces. I'm just so excited that fans get to see that, cause we started the tease in one of the early seasons where a ship was docked at 'Deep Space Nine.' It was in a flashback, and fans freaked out about that, but I think it's gonna make a lot of 'Deep Space Nine' fans very, very happy."

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign D'Vana Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Samathan Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O'Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T'Ana). Produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, and developed/created by McMahan, the animated series is executive produced by McMahan, Alex Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment), Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment), Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout).