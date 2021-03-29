Star Trek: Museum of Science Unveils Proposed Leonard Nimoy Memorial

To commemorate would have been Leonard Nimoy's 90th birthday, the Museum of Science located in the actor's hometown of Boston unveiled plans for a statue with his signature Star Trek Vulcan salute of "Live Long and Prosper". The 20-foot memorial is his illuminated hand palm-side with the ring and middle fingers separate, according to ABC-affiliate WCVB. The museum is currently raising money for the statue along with Nimoy's family and artist David Phillips. The announcement came on the heels of the proclamation of March 26 as Leonard Nimoy Day from the city's mayor.

Nimoy passed in 2015 after a long battle with COPD. Over the course of six decades, the actor played half-human, half Vulcan science officer Mr. Spock since 1966 on The Original Series until his final film Star Trek Into Darkness in 2013. He also lent his voice for the short-lived The Animated Series and also guest-starred in The Next Generation to complement his eight live-action film appearances for the franchise. He was also a humanitarian, director, photographer, best-selling author, and poet.

"Leonard Nimoy was one of our own. Growing up a few blocks from the Museum of Science, he never forgot his immigrant roots. He was, and forever will be, a beloved part of our Museum family," says Tim Ritchie president of the Museum of Science in a press release. "He lifted our aspirations and hopes through his commitment to science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, and, yes, logic. He reminded us about the best part of humanity and gave us a vision for building a society based on reason and tolerance. The opportunity to pay tribute to him is a great honor and what better day to make this announcement than on what would have been his 90th birthday."

"The 'Live Long and Prosper' symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in," Leonard's daughter Julie Nimoy said. "My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world's most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad's life and legacy." Leonard's son Adam Nimoy wrote, "The son of Russian immigrants he was raised in Boston where he sold newspapers and vacuum cleaners. Then he entered Starfleet Academy. Happy 90th Dad. Still inspiring so many. Love always. #LLAP #StarTrek 🖖🏼". Nimoy's co-star William Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk, wrote, "Remembering a brother today on what would have been his 90th Birthday #Leonard90" while also bringing attention to the fundraiser. George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu, wrote, "Friends, the #LeonardNimoyMemorial now has a permanent home at the Museum of Science in Boston. For more information or If you wish to support, please visit https://bit.ly/3sAPT6U @NimoyCOPDFilm @JulieNimoy @MOS". You can find out more about the fundraising here.

