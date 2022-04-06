Star Trek: Picard EPs Tease S03/TNG Cast – "These Aren't Just Cameos"

As fans celebrate "First Contact Day," Paramount+ released arguably the biggest franchise news since the advent of the new canon in the Discovery era with the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation reuniting in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. Those who already returned to join star Patrick Stewart earlier in season one include Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Marina Sirtis (Troi), and Brent Spiner (Data) will now be joined by LeVar Burton (LaForge), Gates McFadden (Crusher), and Michael Dorn (Worf). Now Picard executive producers Christopher Monfette and Terry Matalas have tweeted more though treading carefully since season two is still going on.

"It was a dream working with [LeVar Burton], [Jonathan Frakes], [Brent Spiner], [Gates McFadden], [Michael Dorn], and [Marina Sirtis]. They brought their absolute A-game and added fresh layers of complexity. Loads of surprises await. New characters & old. And one helluva villain. #StarTrekPicard," Monfette tweeted. Matalas teased something more specific about a certain character reacting to another tweet concerning the fan favorite. "Oh, you're going to see Beverly, alright. You're not ready. [Gates McFadden]." He also added in another tweet that they're far more than just cameos.

What little we do know of what has happened since the TNG characters saw Data preserved in Dr. Alton Soong's (Spiner) server wishing for actual death to which his former captain helped grant him, which poses the question if we'll see another Soong from Spiner, but not Data in season three given the finality of the character in the season one finale. We also saw Riker and Tori at their home on the planet of Nepenthe with their child. In the prequel to season one, we find out that Worf was the first officer on the U.S.S Enterprise-E and took over as captain once Picard left to take on the ambitious mission to evacuate Romulus in the novel "The Last Best Hope". Also remaining on the Enterprise are LaForge as Chief Engineer and Dr. Crusher as ship's doctor. New episodes of Picard stream Thursday's on Paramount+.

For those who are asking: no, these aren't just cameos. This is a proper send off to the TNG crew. It's been a labor of love for so long. I hope you like what we've cooked up. And yes, Federation starships galore. https://t.co/LQLI3tS2Ud — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) April 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet