Star Trek: Picard S02 Finale; Is S03 Really "The Next Generation" S08?

If you're a fan of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard then you know this week is a very big week for two reasons. First, you have the second season finale on the way (and we have the official preview images & teaser promo waiting for you below). But then there's the matter of next season, with it not only being the final season but also a season that sees Sir Patrick Stewart's "The Next Generation" castmates joining him for the series' wrap (more on that below). Now while BCTV's Tom Chang is usually the one doing the "Star Trek" deep-dives around here, we wanted to take a second and throw out an idea that may not be as wacky as it sounds. Between the current season being described as self-contained, the recent promos teasing "one last surprise," the addition of six more names (at least, so far) for the final season, and the series vibing a sense of closure & finality heading into the final episodes, we have to ask. Is Star Trek: Picard going with some kind of "hardcore reboot" with the current cast wrapping their run with this season (possibly to guest star in the series finale)? Again, this is what we would call an example of "Dumpster Fires of Random Speculation" thinking but it does have us curious, as much of a longshot it might be. If that is the route they go, then mad respect for definitely going bold with that last season. And serious respect to the "Picard" cast if that's the case for being able to keep it a secret as they worked on and promoted the second season. So with that in mind, here's a look at what's ahead:

One last surprise…one last chance to save the future next on the season finale of #StarTrekPicard! pic.twitter.com/aaHAVAqZsL — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"I remember watching the premiere of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," said Terry Matalas, showrunner for the third season & executive producer. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire 'Star Trek: Picard' team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!" Joining Stewart for the current season are Jon De Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (currently streaming):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.