Star Trek: Picard S02E04 Images & Preview: Jean-Luc Needs a Stiff One

Only a "trial" being conducted by Q (John de Lancie) could result in the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) and Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) actually… helping each other out?! But that's exactly what happened in last week's episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and now Picard & his crew find themselves in 2024 Los Angeles- but not before suffering a heavy loss. Now with time inching closer to being beyond repair, the team is zeroing in on "The Watcher" to learn what Q messed up in the original timeline that they need to fix. Considering this isn't a four-episode season, it's safe to say that things are going to get a ton more complicated along the way. Now here's a look at the initial preview images released for this week's chapter (clearly, Picard needs a drink), followed by a preview of what you can expect.

And on last week's edition of the Wil Wheaton-hosted The Ready Room, viewers were not only treated to deep dive into the fourth season finale of Star Trek: Discovery but also a preview for this week's episode. Beginning at the 32:50 mark, we see the Borg Queen trying to get into Agnes' (Alison Pill) head the old-fashion way… as you're about to see:

And here's a look at the official promo for this week's time-tossed chapter:

Joining Stewart this season are Jon De Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (currently streaming):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.