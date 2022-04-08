Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Same Old Soong & Dance

The Star Trek: Picard episode "Two of One" acts as sort of a "part two" of the episode "Fly Me to the Moon" with Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) & company trying to protect the future. In this case, it's his ancestor Renee Picard (Penelope Mitchell) who they need to make sure makes her NASA space flight. She becomes a point of interest to Q (John de Lancie) and he enlists the help of Dr. Adam Soong (Brent Spiner) to carry out his plan. Consider this is your minor spoilers warning.

The episode is largely enclosed to the dinner party Renee with the La Sirena crew and watcher Tallinn (Orla Brady) observing and keeping within arm's reach. Part of that fun and hijinks is trying to pass off the 24th-century crew as legitimate with their fake credentials since that wasn't wholly resolved in the previous episode. As much as it's an opportunity to try to be as "Mission: Impossible" as possible as they go deep undercover, not much really goes on other than getting close time and again to blowing their covers famously. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill), who finds herself a bit compromised so to speak due to the ongoing influence of the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching), thinks of a diversion and shows off her amazing vocal talents in song. We still have four more episodes to see this fun play itself to the end here.

We find that Renee has doubts about her mission, which are exacerbated by Q as he disguised himself as her psychiatrist without having to lean on his powers as in a previous episode. Jean-Luc decides a more direct intervention is needed in a pep talk so more drama ensues as "Team 24th Century" deals with another crisis on their hands. The B-arc here focuses more on Soong and his nature. It's kind of a coin flip morally which side any family member is on. With the various characters Spiner plays, there's a bit of tragedy that drives each brilliant mind from Dr. Noonian Soong on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Dr. Arik Soong on Enterprise, Dr. Alton Soong on season one Picard, and now Adam in season two. We also get a bit more about Adam's daughter Kore, who was introduced in the previous episode and is played by Isa Briones.

Written by Cindy Appel and Jane Maggs, "Two of One" is the second episode directed by Star Trek vet Jonathan Frakes for the season that sews the nefarious seeds together for Spiner's Adam, but manages to drag the main arc concerning Renee. Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan aren't given much to do and Hurd's Raffi is now suffering from PTSD, which would mean something more if the audience were privy to her journey to get there so here's hoping they can approach the subject meaningfully over the remaining episodes this season. Santiago Cabrera's Rios is barely involved, but helps drive the plot towards its climax. Stewart, Brady, Pill, Wersching, Spiner, and Briones largely drive what was otherwise a surprisingly average episode.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2, Episode 6 "Two of One" Review by Tom Chang 5 / 10 "Two of One" was a letdown compared to previous second-season episodes of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard. I didn't expect James Bond or Mission: Impossible-level tension and action, but the main arc dragged quite a bit considering its potential. Luckily, the developing arc that involved Brent Spiner's Adam Soong and Isa Briones' Kore created enough of a hook to keep some momentum going. Credits Director Jonathan Frakes