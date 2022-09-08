Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Hits This February; Teaser Trailer Released

As we approach the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, guests Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd provided a glimpse into what's to come on Star Trek Day. Stewart joked while season three was just looked upon as a Next Generation reunion, he stressed the crew is still doing the "necessary job of rescue and safety" and "we're still under threat." "We're going to explore the criminal underbelly of 'that world,' Hurd teased. "I think you guys are going to like it. It's a really cool journey," Ryan promised.

The teaser starts off with Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) in a standoff before we hear her call her former captain, now admiral Jean-Luc Picard for assistance. The former captain of the U. S. S. Enterprise then talks to his former first officer William Riker (Jonathan Frakes). Not so modestly, Picard is obviously concerned about pulling his loved ones into danger, but Riker reminds him of their loyalty. "Where you go, we go." We see quick shots of Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), Worf (Michael Dorn), Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Raffi (Hurd).

As we close on the teaser, we see Seven of Nine (Ryan)… or is it Cmdr. Annika Hansen in her Starfleet uniform at the bridge of the U.S.S. Titan, giving commands with Picard at her side on the bridge? The new season will also see Brent Spiner return as he did in previous seasons. There were no details on what role he'll play since he played multiple throughout previous seasons, including Data (reprising his role from TNG) and Dr. Alton Soong in season one, and the villainous Dr. Adam Soong in season two. Wil Wheaton previously made a cameo in the Picard season two finale, but his status is unknown for season three. Star Trek: Picard season three premieres February 16th on Paramount+.