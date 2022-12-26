Star Trek: Picard: Matalas Previews Barton's Season 3 Titan Theme

Star Trek: Picard executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas is always eager to give fans more of the series to preview while not upsetting the Paramount brass. During Christmas weekend, he shared on social media a tease of composer Stephen Barton's score of the U.S.S. Titan theme that will be introduced in the series' third and final season, "A tiny, tiny sneak listen of [Stephen Barton]'s Titan theme for Season 3 (Unmixed live recording with cropped video to avoid spoilers!) Happy Holidays! #StarTrekPicard" What little we can see is a mixing board, Barton working his magic on the orchestra, and the cropped-out scene.

Matalas also revealed sadly, we won't see the return of the U.S.S. Enterprise-E, but there is an Easter Egg on Star Trek: Prodigy for eagle-eyed viewers. The EP did write we'll see a different Sovereign-class starship, which was what the E was. Other details we know of the new season is that Gates McFadden's Dr. Beverly Crusher will set things in motion with her distress signal specifically targeted to her former Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Season three of Picard officially reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, also marking the returns of Jonathan Frakes (Riker), LeVar Burton (La Forge), Marina Sirtis (Troi), and Michael Dorn (Worf). Brent Spiner, who played Data during TNG's original run and in season one of Picard, will reprise the character's evil twin Lore, last seen in the syndicated series' final season. Also returning is Daniel Davis' Professor James Moriarty, based on the Arthur Conan Doyle creation. Davis appeared in two episodes of TNG in seasons two and six.

Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi) are the only featured cast members outside of Stewart from previous seasons to return for season three. Despite her long relationship serving on board the U.S.S. Voyager under Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), Seven finally embraces Starfleet, officially taking up a commissioned role as commander at the beginning of season three. Raffi finds herself on a darker path, and from the trailer appears that Worf takes an interest in helping her. Star Trek: Picard premieres on February 16, 2023.