Star Trek: The Companion's "To Boldly Ask…" Podcast Offers Deep Dive

The Companion will launch a new Star Trek video podcast series called To Boldly Ask… that promises to be a comprehensive look into the Gene Roddenberry franchise. It promises to "go far beneath the surface to find fresh stories that have rarely — or even never — been shared before." Hosted by actor and former editor of StarTrek.com Ian Spelling, the first guest for the inaugural show will be actor and director Jonathan Frakes, who played Capt/Cmdr William T. Riker on The Next Generation during all seven seasons, four films, and several guest appearances in other franchise series. While primarily focusing on directing, he reprised his role in the Paramount+ spinoff Picard for the first season and will do so again in the third and final season.

In the trailer, Frakes reveals for the first time stories of behind-the-scenes shenanigans, words of kindness from DeForest Kelley, his regrets that TNG shied away from LGBTQ+ themes, and speaks frankly of the hurt caused by social media. The live online watch party will premiere on July 23rd at 2 p.m. EST. Other Star Trek-related content on the platform includes The Science of Star Trek Discovery's Mycelial Network, To Boldly Woo: The Romantic Disasters of Jean-Luc Picard, The Hopepunk Case for Deep Space Nine, How The Motion Picture Explored the Horniest Frontier & more.

The Companion, which operates as a subscription service "by sci-fi fans for sci-fi fans", features a barrage of exclusive original content from the world of sci-fi, including original projects and podcasts. Recent features included a series of Stargate-related content featuring the cast and crew, including two AI-related cold reads featuring alum Richard Dean Anderson, Amanda Tapping, Michael Shanks, Jewel Staite, and David Hewlett. It also hosted panels by CGI specialist Ed Kramer, Quantum Leap-co-creator Deborah Pratt, Stargate creator Brad Wright, and the aforementioned Stargate alum.