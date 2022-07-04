Star Trek: Picard Star Sir Patrick Stewart Shares Impactful Fan Letter

Patrick Stewart is about to come full circle on his Star Trek journey with the cast of Next Generation reuniting with him for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. While filming has already been completed with post-production work to wrap, the actor opened up about a fan letter he received during a panel discussion at the Cannes Lions conference talking with Vlad Duthiers of CBS News (via Deadline).

"There's one letter I received that meant so much to me," Stewart began. "It was from an LAPD sergeant, and his letter began by writing about how much he'd always wanted to be a policeman, how he loved the job, he was so proud to be a sergeant in the LAPD, but there were days, he said, when I go home and what I have seen and experienced and witnessed in the world out there has been so discouraging and shocking and depressing. When that happens, I go home and I put on an episode of 'Star Trek' and I begin to believe in people again."

Stewart was initially reluctant about returning to the role of Jean-Luc Picard for the TNG spinoff until executive producer Alex Kurtzman helped sell the idea of Picard to him promising it won't just simply be what he did previously. The spinoff broke off the non-serialized format of TNG telling whole season-long narratives. The first season focused on an anti-synth conspiracy from forces within the Romulan Empire that infiltrated the Federation. The second focused on saving the future from turning the Federation into a totalitarian state by saving one of Jean-Luc's ancestors via time travel. Confirmed returning for Picard season three are Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd along with TNG alum Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, and LeVar Burton. Star Trek: Picard premieres on Paramount+ in 2023.