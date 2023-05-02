Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan: Seven's "The Hairdoo" Is Retired Star Trek: Picard star Jeri Ryan puts to rest any hope of the Seven of Nine French twist hairstyle coming back in the near (or far) future.

It's amusing sometimes the most random things asked by fans, especially since Jeri Ryan's been a part of two Star Trek series with the potential for another franchise spinoff series. One such fan asked if the classic Seven of Nine French Twist that the actress sported during her days on Voyager would also be making a return. "Will [Jeri L Ryan] ever wear The Hairdoo again? Or is that gone forever?" the fan asked. The actress who made her franchise return in Picard responded with a resounding, "NOPE. That is retired!!!"

Seven's Story on Star Trek: Picard

Ryan made her Star Trek debut in Voyager season four premiere "Scorpion: Part II" as Seven, who was originally assimilated by the Borg as a young child but freed by Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and company. Once cut off, Seven struggled but eventually embraced individuality, even learning to love. With the UPN series' seventh and final season, there was a tease of more development between her and Janeway's first officer Cmdr. Chakotay (Robert Beltran). Since the series ended in 2001, the actress initially had zero interest in returning, given her experience on the series.

Fortunately, Picard provided a far more meaningful next chapter in Seven's life in her post-Starfleet life souring on the Federation despite her provisional status on the U.S.S. Voyager instead of joining the Fenris Rangers that operates far looser when it comes to ethics. Ryan kept her natural hair for the Paramount+ series. In Picard's first two seasons, her time with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) finally won her over to accept the commission. With two admirals vouching for her, she ended up as the first officer of the U.S.S. Titan with the rank of commander under Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) at the start of season three. Unfortunately, he's rigid and a racist against Borg, which teeters on her last nerve throughout the final season. By the series finale, "The Last Generation," Seven gets promoted to captain on the Titan, rebranded to the Enterprise-G.