Star Trek: Legacy/Prodigy Crossover Could Bring Janeway/Seven Reunion

Given the way Star Trek: Picard ended, it opened the door for new exciting possibilities, especially the push from showrunner Terry Matalas and fans for his proposed spinoff in Star Trek: Legacy. At the very least, we have something to go off with three of the characters in Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), first officer and Commander Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), and Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) having new adventures onboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-G at the end of the series. What better way than to have them crossover with Seven's former Voyager captain Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), in Nickelodeon's animated Star Trek: Prodigy in season two, especially on Mulgrew's birthday?

Why a Star Trek: Voyager Reunion Makes Sense on Prodigy

When we last left Janeway's former first officer Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran), we discovered he sent his U.S.S. Protostar through time to prevent the Vau N'Akat from accessing the Protostar. While they were eventually able to weaponize the ship, Chakotay and half his crew found themselves caught in the 25th century. Granted, the events of the series finale of Picard, "The Last Generation," takes place in 2402, and Prodigy is set nearly 20 years before, but the franchise has played fast and loose with temporal phenomena and events. The event could be partly to help find Chakotay, which creates added incentive given his and Seven's past on Voyager.

We've had two Voyager reunions so far in the Paramount+ era with Mulgrew and Beltran on Prodigy and Ryan and Tim Russ, now as Captain Tuvok, on Picard. We even had another return in Robert Duncan McNeill's Tom Paris in his cameo in the animated Lower Decks. Given Janeway and Seven's past, it makes natural sense that Seven's former captain sees how far along she's come in Starfleet. Even beyond contemporary storytelling, we can get the backstory between the two we never got before Seven joined the Fenris Rangers. Having the two conduct the search for Chakotay and adding the possibilities of Tuvok would be a huge bonus. It's not another show, Paramount+, just a crossover idea.