Star Trek: Prodigy, Ghosts & More: CBS Studios Returns to SDCC 2024

CBS Studios is bringing Star Trek: Prodigy, Ghosts, and Everybody Still Hates Chris to SDCC 2024. Here's everything that you need to know...

Earlier this week, Paramount+ rolled out what the "Star Trek" Universe has planned for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, plans that include – and extend beyond – a Hall H Appearance. Now, we have a look at what else CBS Studios has on tap for SDCC 2024, with panel sessions for the popular Netflix animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, hit CBS supernatural comedy Ghosts, and the upcoming new adult animated series Everybody Still Hates Chris (coming soon to Comedy Central). Here's a look at how the weekend is shaping up:

"Star Trek: Prodigy" (Room 6DE – Sunday, July 28, 10:00–11:00 AM PT): CBS Studios invites you to a special screening of a season two episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, followed by an exclusive conversation with Star Trek legend and voice actor Kate Mulgrew, voice actor Brett Gray and executive producers Kevin & Dan Hageman to discuss the new season currently streaming on Netflix. Moderated by Ryan Britt, editor at Inverse, the panel will also include a special giveaway item.

"Ghosts" (Ballroom 20 – Saturday, July 27, 10:00-10:45 AM PT): Ghosts, one of television's top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, follows Samantha and Jay, a couple running a bed and breakfast inhabited by ghosts that only Samantha can see and hear. Please join series stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for a lively and spirited panel conversation discussing the season three cliffhanger and upcoming reveals for what's ahead in season four moderated by Perri Nemiroff, senior producer at Collider.

"Everybody Still Hates Chris" (Indigo Ballroom – Saturday, July 27, 11:15 AM-12:15 PT): Inspired by Chris Rock's experience growing up in Brooklyn during the late 1980s, Everybody Still Hates Chris is a reimagined adult animated series coming to Comedy Central later this year. Join series voice cast Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Tim Johnson Jr, Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Gunnar Sizemore, and executive producer and showrunner Sanjay Shah for an exclusive first look at the series and a panel discussion filled with surprises. Saturday, July 27, 11:15-12:15 AM, PT, Indigo Ballroom

