Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Aaron J. Waltke, paramount, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy S02 Writer Teases "Aftermath" of Franchise Rivalry

Aaron J. Waltke teased Star Trek: Prodigy S02 exploring "the aftermath of one of the most fascinating rivalries in the franchise's history."

Writer/EP Aaron J. Waltke is one of several to help bring the former Nickelodeon animated series Star Trek: Prodigy to life in its all-too-brief run on Paramount+. Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman and writers like Waltke have been offering season two snippets and teases to hopefully generate excitement within the base and a potential suitor, whether it's streaming or elsewhere. The series not only introduced a new set of original aliens into the franchise fold but also bridged more traditional fans by bringing back Voyager favorites Kate Mulgrew and Robert Beltran, who reprised their roles as Kathyrn Janeway and Chakotay, respectively. Teased for next season is another Voyager alum with Robert Picardo reprising his role as The Doctor, an Emergency Medical Hologram who was able to evolve beyond his programming on the UPN series.

Waltke took to social media to offer a little more on how Prodigy will explore the Star Trek mythos. "Recently watched the final mix for another episode of #StarTrekProdigy Season 2 — one that finally explores the aftermath of one of the most fascinating rivalries in the franchise's history. You are not prepared. 💫🖖" And as a follow-up, Waltke added, "It certainly features rivals. And voices! 'Rivals' can mean many things, given its plurality…" That can mean a variety of things from the cryptic tease since the Federation has been at odds with the Klingons and Romulans for generations. While there have been peaceful moments with the Klingon Empire, it had regressed during the events of Deep Space Nine. The Romulans faced far more uncertainty since their home planet Romulus was destroyed during the events of the 2009 theatrical Star Trek by J. J. Abrams, but as alluded to in Picard, the more shadowy militant elements like the Tal-Shiar remained. That's not even scratching the surface of others like the Orions and Cardassians.

The more youth-focused Prodigy earned the unfortunate distinction of the shortest-lived franchise series for now. That's not to say Paramount is not giving it a fighting chance, as season two is already in the can, and the studio is allowing an opportunity to shop around for its future. After all, it was thanks to Star Trek's fan base that we got to see a third season of The Original Series on NBC and similar dedication combined with the success of 20th Century Studios' Star Wars that allowed the see franchise to see a second life in the cinemas with 1979s The Motion Picture and sequels that carried back to its television roots with the syndicated spinoffs. On determined pilot and fan flew his/her plane over Netflix's corporate headquarters in Los Gatos, California, with the banner "#SaveStarTrekProdigy." Until we get a definitive answer about Prodigy's fate, we'll be left in perpetual wonder…like a certain sci-fi Hulu series that may or may not get a season four.

Recently watched the final mix for another episode of #StarTrekProdigy Season 2 — one that finally explores the aftermath of one of the most fascinating rivalries in the franchise's history. You are not prepared. 💫🖖 — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) September 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!