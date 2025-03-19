Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: ronald d. moore, star trek

Star Trek: Ronald D. Moore on Franchise Burnout, Possibly Returning

Ronald D. Moore (For All Mankind, Battlestar Galactica) discussed burning out on "Star Trek" after ten years and the possibility of a return.

Just as many herald Gene Roddenberry as the father to Star Trek, shaping its original foundations with The Original Series since 1966, Ronald D. Moore is as deserving of similar praise for helping to shape much of modern Trek, starting with The Next Generation. His writing credits cover 93 episodes across TNG, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager, and that doesn't even include his two TNG films in the TOS crossover Generations (1994) and the critically acclaimed First Contact (1996). Since leaving the franchise in 1999, Moore carved his way into many successful projects like Roswell, Carnivàle, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, and For All Mankind. Appearing on The Sackhoff Show, the writer, producer, and showrunner reflected on his Star Trek past and whether he'd return to the franchise.

Ronald D. Moore on "Needing Distance" from Star Trek, Mulls a Future Return

When the Battlestar Galactica star and host Katee Sackhoff asked Moore about writing more Star Trek, "Oh yeah. There was a point where I had to get away. I was there for 10 years. It was a long time. There was a point where… I can't even watch it anymore," he said of his burnout. "I lived in that world so much, and it was 26 episodes a year. It was a lot. I had to get some distance from it, and then time passed. I could start enjoying it sort of as a fan again, and you start thinking, 'Wouldn't it be nice to go back and do it?'"

Moore remained conflicted but curious to see what he has to offer should he return to Paramount. "At first, 'No,' but I've done it, 'Why go back?' and there's still a part of me though – it's a big universe. It's a big idea," he said. "What would I do in it? Periodically, I think about that, but I don't have a direct answer. I've never had the 'Oh!' and 'This is what I would do with Star Trek,' but it would be fun to do it again. It'd be fun to be on the interior bridge of the Enterprise. That's appealing to me."

In addition to the upcoming fifth season of the AppleTV+ series, which is a historical revisionist drama of the US-Soviet space race, he's also developing the spinoff Star City, which tells the events from the Soviet perspective with co-creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, who will operate as showrunners, with Rhys Ifans starring. Production on the eighth and final season of Starz's Outlander wrapped on September 2024 and is expected to release in late 2025.

