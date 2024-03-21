Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: michelle yeoh, preview, section 31, star trek

Star Trek: Section 31 Star Robert Kazinsky Confirms Filming Wrap

Robert Kazinsky took to social media to confirm that filming on Paramount+'s Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Section 31 has wrapped.

It was just before January was getting ready to hand off the calendar baton to February when the news hit from Paramount+ that production was officially underway in Toronto on Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou)-starring Star Trek: Section 31. Produced by CBS Studios, the story finds Yeoh's Georgiou joining a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets – and facing the sins of her past. Yeoh is being joined by Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) – and it's Kazinsky who shared an important update – and it's definitely good news. As you can see from the screencap below, the actor shared on Instagram Stories that filming has officially wrapped: "That's a wrap. Our trek is ended… for now."

"And we're off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on 'Star Trek: Section 31,'" shared executive producer Alex Kurtzman. "We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the 'Trek' universe." Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream exclusively on the streaming service in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available – with the film being distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Michelle Yeoh and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream exclusively on the streaming service in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available – with the film being distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

