Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek: Sirtis Open to Troi Return, Doubts Another Full TNG Reunion

Marina Sirtis (The Sunshine Murders) hopes Troi will return in a future Star Trek project, but doesn't see another TNG reunion happening.

Star Trek legend Marina Sirtis is as happy as any within the franchise community when it came to her live-action return as Cmdr Deanna Troi on Picard as part of the full The Next Generation reunion on season three. As far as any chances of that happening beyond that, the actress believes that starship has sailed, responding to a fan question about another reunion in the Paramount+ era. Sirtis, who not only returned for the Patrick Stewart-starred series, also reprised her role in the animated comedy Lower Decks, voicing her much younger, post-Nemesis era counterpart, who's serving alongside her hubby and captain, William Riker (Jonathan Frakes).

Marina Sirtis Is Open to a Meaningful Return as Troi for Future Star Trek Canon, Doubts Another TNG Reunion Will Happen After 'Picard'

"I think that the opportunity was missed at the end of 'Picard,' if we were going to continue with 'TNG.' I think that would have been the opportunity to do that, but obviously that didn't happen," Sirtis said on Instagram. "So the chances of all of us getting together again, I think, are pretty zero to none." Picard season three showrunner Terry Matalas was developing a follow-up series to continue the adventures of the USS Enterprise-G led by Capt Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) that would have opened the window for that timeline for the Enterprise-D crew to have some presence, but Paramount, which was awaiting for finalization for their impending buyout from Skydance, never budged.

That's not to say we couldn't see Troi again, depending on the context. Translation: no glorified cameos. "I'm not saying I would never go back. I think that if they asked me to be on one of the other shows, depending on the role…or the storyline, I would absolutely consider it," Sirtis said on how she envisions her half-human-Betazoid's return. "I mean, I wouldn't go back just to say, 'Captain, he's hiding something.' But, you know, if it was meatier than that, I would definitely give it my consideration. I've never said I would never go back to 'Star Trek.' I think out of my cast, I've actually resuscitated Troi much more than anybody else in the different franchises."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!