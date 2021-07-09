Star Trek: SNW Star Anson Mount Looks to Chekov for Rumor Response

Some folks just don't know how to take good news, we guess? Earlier this week, Anson Mount (Captain Pike) took to social media to update fans that filming on the last episode of the Mount, Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had started this week. Of course, the news comes at a time when Picard is teasing a second season with some serious time-traveling happening and Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) stepping up in a big way in Discovery. On top of that, there's a second season of Lower Decks on the way and Prodigy on its way. So with all of that going on, it would make sense to gut the entire franchise, get rid of Alex Kurtzman, and start everything over from scratch as Paramount Plus continues trying to carve out its own piece of the streaming landscape, right? Well, apparently that's what some folks think (possibly because they don't like the current shows) and it's a wild rumor that's been rumbling around social media. So much so that it made its way to Mount, who retweeted one report with a GIF response that will do fans of Walter Koenig's Pavel Chekov proud (and you can check out the unredacted tweet here). We're guessing Mount's not too worried about his job security…

Speaking of the future of the "Star Trek" franchise, here's a look at what's on tap for Comic-Con@Home on Friday, July 23rd, online:

"Star Trek: Prodigy": From Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon, Prodigy features a voice cast comprised of Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas. Castmembers will appear alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks": Cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, and Eugene Cordero appear with creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at Season 2- with co-star Jerry O'Connell moderating the affair.

