Star Trek: Spock Cures Puppet Frostbite Because He's Spock, Dammit!

So you know how CBS All Access is being rebranded as Paramount+ starting March 4 in the U.S. and Canada and in other parts of the world later that month? ViacomCBS is releasing teaser clips that show some of ViacomCBS' biggest franchises heading up Paramount mountain for what's supposed to be greener pastures come March. Well, if you've been checking out our coverage then you know we've created our own bit of "fanfic" around Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), who we were genuinely surprised to see representing the "Star Trek" universe in the clips. In our story, Pike and Spock are secretly keeping the team alive, motivated, and moving on without disrespecting anyone. Of course, we found out there are lines that can't be crossed- like when Pike had to put down an insurrection against Dora the Explorer by none other than Coach Bill Cowher and his "talking clipboard" (yup, you read that right).

Now it's Spock's turn to put his medical expertise to good use fast when a member of his group finds themselves suffering from frostbite- but not just any frostbite. Puppet frostbite, an ailment not often discussed and one that's deserving of more time, attention, and a possible telethon. Of course, Spock shines by jumping into action and announcing his prognosis in record-breaking time (as you can see, starting with the image above):

But being able to figure out what's wrong is only half of what makes Spock… well… Spock. Once the problem's been found, Spock's not afraid to make the call on how to fix it- even if it means amputation:

Sometimes to save the patient, you have to strike hard and fast- or in this case, swing hard and fast. And while we're resisting the need to make a joke about "slicing," our felt friend finds his frostbitten arm sailing for a new life about 300 yards elsewhere.

But Spock didn't stop there. Realizing that his unexpected puppet-patient may slip into shock, Spock proceeds to start a round of applause in honor of how a fellow team member was saved- causing a much-needed distraction that allows for some much-needed healing (or sewing a new one on). Crisis averted, Spock leads the group onward to what we can assume will be even greater heights of great greatness.

So for your next chapter in the "Star Trek" story that we've created in our brains where Pike and Spock are single-handily saving all of ViacomCBS' IPs as they continue their "trek" (you're welcome) up Paramount mountain:

The move comes as ViacomCBS looks to strengthen its footprint on an ever-more-crowded streaming landscape by highlighting its portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands. So what that means is all of that content you've been enjoying on CBS All Access ("Star Trek" franchise, The Twilight Zone, etc.) will be making the move to Paramount+. Outside of North America, March 25 sees the rebranding go live in the Nordics and mid-year sees the transition happening in Australia. Viewers will get a preview of what they can expect on February 24 when an overview of the company's streaming plans for Paramount+, Showtime's OTT service, and the free, ad-supported Pluto TV will be presented as part of ViacomCBS' quarterly earnings report.