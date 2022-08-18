Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EP Hypes Season 2 Kirk-Spock Meeting

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season one finale provided a preview of things to possibly come entering season two in "A Quality of Mercy." Unfortunately, it's not really canon since it all took place in Captain Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) as he's shown what would happen should he try to alter his own destiny from the current timeline. His alternate timeline self from the future, clad in The Original Series era films uniform, used a Klingon time crystal to reveal what "will" happen in a reimaging of the TOS episode of "Balance of Terror" that saw the Enterprise battle the Romulans across the Neutral Zone. While the alternate reality introduced Paul Wesley's James Kirk as captain of the U.S.S. Farragut instead of the Enterprise, co-showrunner and executive producer Henry Alonso Myers spoke to TV Line about the season finale and what the main timeline has in store for Kirk and Spock's (Ethan Peck) eventual first meeting.

"Obviously, we were jumping forward seven years, to the same era as [the original Star Trek episode] 'Balance of Terror,''' Myers said. "We felt like he would be on the Enterprise at that point, but we didn't want to commit to that character yet because that character is something we're looking forward to in the future at some point on 'Strange New Worlds.'" The EP also explained that Kirk is "not yet the person who he is going to be. He has some stuff to figure out before he becomes that person." And part of that journey involves his friendship with Spock, an important relationship in both of their lives that we will begin to see more of the backstory on. And it comes with a high level of canon responsibility that Myers is more than aware of. "We think about it every day. In the moment, when they finally meet, we absolutely make a big moment of it and hope people will enjoy what we come up with," Myers teased.

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy originated the roles on TOS on NBC for three seasons, their animated spinoff, and all six related feature films. Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto would play the respective younger versions for J.J. Abrams' Kelvin universe soft reboot films. Strange New Worlds also introduced some TOS holdovers in Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush). "A Quality of Mercy" introduced Montgomery Scott in a voiceover capacity.