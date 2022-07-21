Star Trek Circle-Kirk: Paul Wesley Honors William Shatner at SDCC

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley is well-aware of the responsibility of carrying the torch of playing one of science fiction's most renowned characters playing the franchise's most recognizable figure in Captain James T. Kirk. The actor at San Diego Comic-Con introduced William Shatner, who originated the role when Star Trek premiered in 1966 playing the role for nearly three decades with his final live-action appearance in 1994's Generations. Wesley spoke fondly of the 91-year-old Canadian actor at his handprint ceremony from Legion M. You can check out the video below (via Variety).

"Let's start this off. How do you replace a legend? Well, you don't. It's simply not possible. Why wouldn't you try? Instead, you promise to safeguard the legacy and trust it to you. Then you go out and do the work. You find some way to make the work your own while honoring the history you inherit. Previous few roles on television present such a daunting challenge. One of them is certainly Star Trek's James T. Kirk. His character's place in entertainment history is indelible. It's a fixed moment in our collective memories. No matter where you go, no matter where you are an image of Capt. Kirk brings instant recognition. Why is that?

Because for nearly 60 years that role has been personified by a man of equally renowned stature in Mr. William Shatner. Attempting to recreate an iconic screen role is a tall order. You're following in the footsteps of gifted actors who blaze the trail we now walk. To simply tread where they already been, does no justice to the role and those before you. Actors who took the word written on the page embody that with everything they possess as artists. You're expected to do no less. In fact, you're expected to bring something more, something previously unseen, and perhaps something unexpected, at the same time, paying homage to those from whom you're taking the mantle.

Now that's a tough gig on any normal day for a day on Star Trek when you're asked to take on the role of Captain Kirk. It's both a challenge and the opportunity of a lifetime. I can't imagine taking on such a character with everything it means to countless fans without having the support from the man who first brought him to life. Thankfully, Bill or Mr. Shatner, the original Captain himself, went out of his way to make a newcomer like me feel welcome. For that, I will forever feel grateful. Without further adieu, Mr. Shatner, you have the comm."