Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: How Does La'an Noonien-Singh Factor In?

When it was announced on Star Trek Day the entire cast of Strange New Worlds, one particular name that stuck out is the character Christina Chong is playing in La'an Noonien-Singh, which franchise fans should be familiar with the last name with Richardo Montalban's Khan Noonien-Singh, Capt. James T. Kirk's nemesis from The Original Series episode "Space Seed" and revisited in The Wrath of Khan (1982).

For those unfamiliar with the Khan, he's a byproduct of the Eugenics Wars of the 23rd Century where he was a conqueror, but he and his crew found themselves banished on board the prison ship the Botany Bay, left in suspended animation. During the events of "Space Seed", Kirk and the Enterprise discovered the ship and freed Khan from his slumber. After researching his background, he attempts to take over the Enterprise, but is unsuccessful and banished back to the "Botany Bay," taking with him Federation officer Lt. Marla McGivers (Madlyn Rhue) who he would marry.

During the events of WoK, it's discovered the planet they settled on Ceti Alpha V became baron and Khan held Kirk responsible for the catastrophic events that occurred on the planet and his wife's death. After taking over the U.S.S. Reliant, Khan tried to take his revenge on his rival and take over the secret project Genesis. The origins that created the superbeings in the Eugenics Wars were explained in the Star Trek: Enterprise episodes Borderland, Cold Station 12, and The Augments. One of the genetics who attempted to usurp the ban on augments is Arik Soong (Brent Spiner), who is the ancestor of Dr. Noonien Soong, who created androids Data and Lore.

So the $64,000 question now become in regards to canon is if Spock (Ethan Peck) served with an augment onboard Pike's (Anson Mount) Enterprise, how will it make sense when they run into them by the events of TOS' "Space Seed"- especially with that infamous last name? Will La'an hide her enhanced abilities or go by a different last name? It just seems peculiar since TOS Spock (Leonard Nimoy) famously said "Superior ability breeds superior ambition" and how it will align with the upcoming Paramount+ series now.

