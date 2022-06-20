Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Festive S01E08 Images, Preview

Welcome back to our weekly preview of what's ahead with Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. And that means we have a pretty large set of some festive-looking preview images for S01E08 "The Elysian Kingdom" (directed by Amanda Row and written by Akela Cooper & Onitra Johnson) as well as a preview clip. And along with that preview clip, The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton and guest Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel) discuss the ramifications from S01E07 "The Serene Squall." But first, here's that previously-promised photo gallery for the newest "Star Trek" series' next adventure:

And in the latest episode of The Ready Room, Bush joins Wil to discuss Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E07 "The Serene Squall." The pair talk about bringing a higher level of character development to the intrepid medic than previously seen—including her badass hypospray-as-a-weapon moment. Then, they dig into the spicy friendship developing between Spock (Peck) and Chapel. But before Wheaton wrapped, he also offered a sneak preview of this week's episode "The Elysian Kingdom" (beginning around the 29:20 mark):

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds soon to be eight episodes into its first season's mission, here's a look back at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is reprising the TOS role of T'Pring (originally played by Arlene Martel), Spock's (Peck) fiancee.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) is the score composer for the series' original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.