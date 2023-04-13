Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Season 2 Mini Teaser Preview Set to return on Paramount+ on June 15th, here's a look at a character profile mini-teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2.

With only a little more than two months to go until the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds begins hitting our screens, the streaming service is following up on the release of some very cool character profile key art posters with a very cool mini-teaser reintroducing us to some of the crew ahead of another season of adventures. The series is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.

Season two also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Now, here's a look back at the new Season 2 character profile teaser that was released earlier today. And let's not forget that we also have a very cool crossover with "Lower Decks" on the way in the new season – a live-action crossover.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.