Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E03: La'An & Kirk Do The Time Warp

La’An & Kirk get caught up in timey-wimey stuff (and run into Pelia) in these preview images for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E03.

With the next chapter of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to hit this week, we have the official images for S02E03: "Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow" to pass along. Written by David Reed and directed by Amanda Row, in the third episode, La'An (Christina Chong) travels back in time to twenty-first-century Earth to prevent an attack that will alter humanity's future history – and bring her face-to-face with her own legacy. But she won't be alone, with Kirk (Paul Wesley) and Pelia (Carol Kane) also in play – as you're about to see:

And here's a look back at the sneak preview for this week's chapter that was released as part of the latest episode of Paramount+'s Wil Wheaton-hosted The Ready Room (beginning at around the 27:10 mark), "Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow":

And here's a look at what's ahead for the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – followed by a rundown of what we previously learned about the new season:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

