Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E09 Proves Anything Goes: Review

Strange New Worlds boldly goes where no other Star Trek series has gone before with this week's musical episode S02E09: "Subspace Rhapsody."

Is this real life? Or is this just fantasy? Given the title of the latest Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode in "Subspace Rhapsody," I figured I would help set the mood given how it's boldly going where no other series in the franchise has gone before – its first musical episode in the franchise's 57-year history. The set-up is the Enterprise is trying to establish an experimental new subspace relay system that will improve communication exponentially, with Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Spock (Ethan Peck) trying to organize it. When basic vocal communication doesn't work, chief engineer Pelia (Carol Kane) suggests trying to transmit harmonics like music. A malfunction happens, and a wave blasts throughout the Enterprise, and we have a perfect recipe for disaster. The following contains minor spoilers.

A Classic Star Trek Episode with Impressive Musical Elements

Directed by DC veteran Dermott Downs (The CW's "Arrowverse," Max's Doom Patrol) and written by Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff, the episode structure felt every bit like a traditional Trek episode. It's simply a matter of picking and choosing the appropriate moments to get into a song. As Trek characters, they know they're trapped, but as actors, they certainly looked like they had fun. As the crew attempted to problem-solve, there were times when the added exposition for the character and breaking into song was appropriate. Other times, like bursting into song over the most mundane things, felt out of place.

As far as organic flow, it's a bit of a mixed bag. "Subspace Rhapsody" is going to stick out like a sore thumb. People will either really like it or hate it; the episode doesn't leave much in between. If you had zero expectations and completely leaned on the musical aspects, then it hit every note, so to speak. As far as the plot goes, it felt like sometimes they inserted more songs to fill the time in more time. Every cast member pulls their weight in song and choreography, especially Jess Bush, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Anson Mount, and Rebecca Romijn. Literally, no one gets left off the musical bandwagon, including the Klingons (with a special surprise cameo).

There is a bit of irony when it comes to Star Trek when its fans become so rigid to the franchise's infrastructure that they forget that it's always been known for its flexible nature. Creator Gene Roddenberry got away with what he did on The Original Series because NBC allotted him more creative autonomy as a science fiction show than what the traditional standards were back in the day. From its premiere in 1966, it challenged social and economic conventions and storytelling for the better part of over half a century from TOS, its spinoffs, and films crossing over all genres, including Westerns, horror, action, and thriller.

In 57 years of Trek, you're bound to hit home runs and foul balls. Some of them, like TOS' "The Trouble with Tribbles," end up as cult classics. Speaking of TOS, I think some of you might have forgotten the prolific music that William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy produced over the years. You don't have to like musicals, but "Subspace Rhapsody" might surprise you. The world will move on, just like Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans moved on after "Once More, With Feeling." It's not even the first franchise-themed musical. There was a recent off-Broadway production of Khan!!! The Musical! is a loose original adaptation of 1982's The Wrath of Khan that ran from May 4-June 4. But whatever you may think about "Supspace Rhapsody," every "Star Trek" fan out there should embrace the show's willingness "to boldly go" where no other series has gone before.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 9 "Subspace Rhapsody" Review by Tom Chang 8 / 10 Jess Bush, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Anson Mount, and Rebecca Romijn - in fact, pretty much every cast member and guest star - belt out a memorable Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode with S02E09: "Subspace Rhapsody." The song selections and scenes mostly flowly together organically, with each actor in their element and having fun while doing it. And as a viewer, that combination of fun combined with the urgency of the episode was infectious from start to finish. Credits Director Dermott Downs

