Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jerry O'Connell, star trek, star trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek Day: Strange New Worlds Hits CBS, Discovery Tribute & More

On September 8th, Star Trek Day sees Paramount+ celebrating 57 years of the franchise with event host Jerry O'Connell ("Lower Decks").

There are strange times ahead these days given the uncertainty of the fallout with the ongoing WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes, but Paramount is making the best of it in their upcoming Star Trek Day on September 8th. This marks the fourth annual event to celebrate the franchise's 57th anniversary. To start, the franchise will return to its network roots as CBS will broadcast the first two episodes of the Paramount+ Star Trek: Strange New Worlds back-to-back at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Gene Roddenberry's The Original Series made its debut in 1966 on NBC. Hosting the events is Lower Decks star Jerry O'Connell, who voices First Officer Commander Jack Ransom on the U.S.S. Cerritos. The event will feature a special screening of Star Trek: Lower Decks' fourth season across the U.S., UK, and Canada.

Also featured is a tribute to Star Trek: Discovery ahead of its fifth and final season, a sneak-peak clip of season four of Lower Decks, and franchise legacy highlights across the nine series and theatrical films, which also include The Animated Series, Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, and Picard. Star Trek Day will be available to watch via StarTrek.com, YouTube (Paramount+ & Star Trek pages), Twitch (Paramount+), and Facebook. The event will also be streamed on Paramount+, Pluto TV, Mixable, select local CBS affiliates, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Fave TV, and Smithsonian.com.

In addition to the first two episodes of Strange New Worlds, the event will also include "Star Trek: The Animated Celebration" with Lower Decks special screenings that celebrate 50 years of TAS. Fans can register here. Fan screenings of Lower Decks will take place in Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Calgary, and London. Fans will also receive a 25 percent discount sitewide on the StarTrek.com online store with the code "STARTREKDAY."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!