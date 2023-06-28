Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Anson Mount, Bruce Horak, Hemmer, paramount, Rebecca Romijn, star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Bruce Horak Return Confirmed

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn confirmed the Season 2 return of Bruce Horak - but in what role?

When it comes to the biggest casualties of season one of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, it was the original chief engineer in Bruce Horak's Lt. Hemmer, the Aenar who developed a strong bond with Celia Rose Gooding's Ensign Nyota Uhura. Hemmer, like the actor, is visually impaired and performs his duties by touch with other senses heightened. In the season's penultimate episode, "All Those Who Wander," Hemmer made the ultimate sacrifice after finding out he was infected with a Gorn offspring, which would gestate and kill its host when it's ready to mature like the xenomorphs in the Alien franchise. Before his imminent death, Hemmer fell to his death, taking out the Gorn inside him before it can threaten the away team. Now it seems like he might return after all in some form.

A Familiar Face Returns to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Speaking with HeyUGuys, stars Anson Mount (Pike) and Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) spoke on a variety of subjects in the upcoming season, including the return of Horak for season two, which was filmed as Paramount+ released season one. "Bruce Horak is back in a different…in a different role," Romijn revealed. "And I don't know if people will be able to recognize him possibly. I don't know. It's upcoming. I can't talk about it, really." Upon Hemmer's death, producers teased the possibility of bringing back Horak in some form, either as Hemmer or another original character.

Replacing Hemmer in season two as the new chief engineer is Commander Pelia, the Lanthanite played by Carol Kane, a bit sick of her monotonous duties as an instructor at Starfleet Academy. She joins the Enterprise after helping to better cover a potential warp core breach in the season two premiere episode "The Broken Circle." Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams Thursdays on Paramount+. For more, including season two talk and Pike's hair, you can check out the video below.

