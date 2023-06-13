Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 2, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 BTS Preview, S01 Recap Released

Returning on June 15th, Paramount+ released a behind-the-scenes look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 and a recap of the series.

We were going to say that there are only 48 hours left until the second season premiere of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. But because we know that every second counts, we're technically now less than 48 hours away from S02E01 "The Broken Circle" hitting our screens. So to make sure that everyone's up to speed, the streamer released a video showcasing the cast & creative team as they clue us in on what to expect. And following that, a trip down memory lane – that leads directly through the first season.

Here's a look at what's to come in the following Season 2 featurette – followed by a quick recap of what you need to know about the first season ahead of the return of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E01 'The Broken Circle" Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 1 'The Broken Circle": A distress call from Lt. Noonien-Singh compels Spock to disobey orders and take the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew into disputed space, risking renewed hostilities with the Klingons in a bid to aid their shipmate. Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Akiva Goldsman and directed by Chris Fisher, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

