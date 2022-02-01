Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Series Poster Finds The Frontier Waiting

Last month, there was some good news waiting for the creative team behind Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. That's when they learned that the series had been picked up for a second season- about four months before the series premieres. Now at today's Television Critics Association (TCA) press event, viewers were treated to a look at the first official key art poster for the series- one that does a nice job of tying together the struggle between making a life on Earth or boldly going where no one has gone before. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America & Australia beginning May 5th. The series will also air on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel & stream on Crave in Canada (with additional international availability to be announced at a later date).

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look back at the official cast announcement teaser that was released last fall:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.