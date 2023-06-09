Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Anson Mount, Christopher Pike, paramount, Rebecca Romijn, star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Una Chin-Riley

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Stars Mount & Romijn on S02 Pike & Una

Anson Mount & Rebecca Romijn tease what's to come for Christopher Pike & Una Chin-Riley during Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2.

As we loom closer to the premiere of season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, there are, of course, some major lingering questions surrounding the series' two leads Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his first officer Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn). To summarize, Pike is doing everything he can to avert his ultimate destiny, a fate some say is worse than death, by altering the players of that said event that causes it audiences will see in The Original Series episode "The Menagerie." In the season one finale, "A Quality of Mercy," Pike's alternate timeline counterpart shows him what happens if he's successful through a Klingon time crystal, like the one he saw in Discovery season two that revealed his true fate. Meanwhile, Pike's Number One is arrested by Federation authorities as her augmented nature comes to light. Mount & Romijn offers a preview of what's to come of Pike & Una in season two – so consider this your spoilers warning.

Anson Mount & Rebecca Romijn on Pike & Una in Star Trek: SNW

When it comes to Pike confronting his destiny entering season two, "That was the question we had to deal with. Not to get past it, but to get Pike back on mission and through the existential crisis, for the most part," Mount said. "You don't want to entirely forget it because then you're leaving behind a very important aspect of the character, which I think makes him brave in a different way than we've seen every other captain. But you want to get kind of the navel-gazing out of the way [laughs]. So we did that. And then it's always been an aspect of the character that his challenge continues to be–and I want it to continue to be for a while–reminding himself that the journey is the destination. And not the other way around. And I think that the introduction of the relationship with Captain Batel has been a very important part of that."

The Strange New Worlds trailer also featured Una out and about. "Having worked on episode 2 and seeing how Una finally frees herself of having lived inauthentically for so many years," Romijn said. "I think freeing herself from that and moving forward and letting her crew and everyone know who she really is, feels like it's a great metamorphosis for the character. It's going to be fun moving on from that."

As far as how the captain and XO complement each other, "We were just talking earlier about how our sense of our relationship, the corners you kind of write in yourself as an actor, and we've been friends since the Academy," Mount said. "And I believe that Una has become that friend and confidant for Pike that actually is able to show him those things that I'm always self-critical about that are swirling around my head that I think are my weaknesses. When you turn those around, you can actually see those actually can be seen as strengths, as well. But you can't dwell on it, you got to be active. And that's why she's so important to his being a captain." "I think the level of family there also bleeds down into the crew," Romijn added. "I think that we've developed this family dynamic, and I guess we're the mom and dad, in a way. I think that there's been a deep support and level of trust within their relationship that bleeds into the rest of the crew."

For more on Mount & Romijn discussing their characters' evolution, if they felt any pressure for season two, Jonathan Frakes, and the upcoming Lower Decks crossover with stars Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner) and Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), you can check out the rest of the interview here. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two premieres on Paramount+ on June 15th.

