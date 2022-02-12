Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Taps Nami Melumad as S01 Score Composer

Earlier this month and ahead of the series' May 5th premiere, Paramount+ released the first official key art poster for the Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds– one that does a fine job of tying together the struggle between making a life on Earth or boldly going where no one has gone before. Now, the streaming service has confirmed that Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score and has been recording the score for the first season in Los Angeles over the past several months. Melumad joins Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion), who composed the main and titles music.

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look back at the official cast announcement teaser that was released last fall:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.