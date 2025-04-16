Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: "Very Special" Strange New Worlds Ep. 404 Wraps Filming

Director Axelle Carolyn confirmed that filming on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 404 has officially wrapped.

After learning that the third season would be dropping this summer with the release of a new teaser (which you can check out above), we're back to checking out how things are going with filming on the fourth season of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Director Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Haunting of Bly Manor) has been dropping updates and some very interesting teases about the season's fourth episode, referring to it as being "a very special episode." Heading into today, Carolyn offered a heartfelt post about their experience working in the "Star Trek" universe that also confirmed that filming on the episode had wrapped.

"This picture was taken on my first visit to the studio, in January, when I stopped by to meet the team and visit the stages. It's not a great photo, the set wasn't even lit and the floor is covered, but it captures the absolute, childlike joy I felt stepping onto the bridge of the Enterprise for the first time," "That joy never left me in the months that followed, and now gives way to overwhelming gratitude. What an honor to join the Star Trek family, and be a tiny part of the history of the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time. Huge thanks to Chris, Henry and Akiva, as well as the whole cast and crew, for welcoming me so warmly. Episode 4, season 4 of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is wrapped. My heart is full. LLAP 🖖🏻" Here's a look at

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) presentation last summer, a first-look clip was released that finds the crew forced to become Vulcans to complete a mission – but let's just say that it doesn't quite work for Kane's Pelia. In addition, we learned that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) had been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby and that Martin Quinn's Scotty had been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" crossed over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!