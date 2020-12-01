Star Wars: Anthony Daniels Calls 1978 Holiday Special "Weird Funeral"

On the heels of the LEGO Star Wars: Holiday Special on Disney+, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels shared memories of the monstrosity that was the 1978 Holiday Special most of us would rather forget. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor played the character for nearly 50 years whether in the suit or providing the voice of the protocol droid across several media from films, TV shows, commercials, video games, and attractions. The franchise came a long way from its humbler roots when it was only A New Hope that preceded the special. The special also starred Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher reprising their roles from the film.

"This thing was meant to be a happy Life Day, then we're in this giant set draped with black, it was just awful," Daniels recalls. "It was like being at a weird funeral, you have to watch it on YouTube for the full horror. Watch the last 10 minutes, and you'll see why [the new show] contrasts rather well and is rather fun. Poor Mark, poor Carrie, poor Harrison – you can see it on their faces! They're gritting their teeth and it shows; they're like hanging onto each other. I think people learn their lesson, and I think we may be on track to make a regular Life Day holiday special, and why not?"

Daniels joined other original Star Wars actors Billy Dee Williams and Kelly Marie Tran also lent their voices in reprising their respective roles in the animated special as Lando Calrissian and Rose Tico. "Until I choose to retire, I would not be comfortable with [somebody else playing the character] because it wouldn't be Threepio as I have known him for 40-something years," Daniels continued. "I don't want that to happen while I'm still cognizant and able to do it because — and this is not me aggrandizing myself — he's the way he is and he's the way he is is because of me. And if I'm around, that's the way it should stay. Eventually, I will leave this planet, and I want him to go on and somebody will take over as that's the nature of show business. I would not like him to disappear from the galaxy, even though I have." The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is available to stream on Disney+.