Star Wars: Kenobi Opening Credits Spoiled by Stephen Colbert Crew?

While we'll have a better idea in a few weeks if the news that Disney+'s upcoming Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan series Star Wars: Kenobi is filming in Boston is true, it appears there's already an opening credits scene filmed. And the best part? The fine folks behind CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have it exclusively- and they're sharing it with the world.

Except there's something a little too familiar about it.

Check out the clip below for yourselves to see if it's reminding you of a certain classic, bar-set NBC sitcom. Now we don't want to throw out any accusations- don't get us wrong. I mean, technically "Hiding away in the Outer Rim/Takes everything you've got / Hiding away from all those Jedi/And your garbage can robot" isn't exactly the same as "Making your way in the world today/Takes everything you've got/Taking a break from all your worries/Sure would help a lot"… right? Someone should probably get a lawyer…

Kenobi is filming in Boston next month. We have an exclusive preview of the opening credits. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xEDWzf9no4 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2020

Thanks to reporting from WBZ TV, Boston's CBS affiliate, we learned that a posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com listed a project named "Star Wars: Kenobi" (working title?) will be filming in Boston beginning January 4. No further information was listed, and there is also a shooting scheduled in London for that same date. Now, filming schedules are always in flux- and with the pandemic still raging in the U.S., schedules become very fluid. Of special note is the project summary included: "Tatooine-a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from the marauding Tusken Raiders. A backwater planet on the edge of civilized space. And an unlikely place to find a Jedi Master in hiding, or an orphaned infant boy on whose tiny shoulders rests the future of a galaxy."

Preparing for a series he says is "a long time coming," McGregor revealed in an interview with Empire earlier this year that he's more excited to play the iconic character now than he was in the last two prequel films. "I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before," the actor explained. One of the reasons for the excitement: his director. "I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow [director], and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before," said McGregor.

McGregor's also looking forward to getting some time filming on The Volume, the high-resolution video wall tech that allows for large-scale artificial environment creation used by The Mandalorian. "The first three [Star Wars films] I did were really at the very beginning of digital photography," the actor explains. "We had a camera with an umbilical cord to a tent, it was like back to the beginning of movies where the camera didn't move very much because there was so much hardware attached to it. Now we're going to be able to really create stuff without swathes of green-screen and blue-screen, which becomes very tedious for the actor."

Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Allegedly, Kennedy was concerned that having the lead character serve as a mentor to a young Luke and/or Leia skewed too close to The Mandalorian-The Child aka "Baby Yoda" dynamic.