Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Ashley Eckstein Talks Finale, Ahsoka Legacy

Given the fanfare with the current live-action Star Wars TV shows in Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian, it feels like those who followed the animated series in The Clone Wars and Rebels have achieved great validation with the return of the Dave Filoni series fan favorites like Ahsoka Tano, Cad Bane, and Bo-Katan Kyrze making their live-action debuts. With TCW protagonist Ahsoka Tano, now played by Rosario Dawson, firmly re-established in Star Wars canon making appearances in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and will be featured again in her self-titled series, original voice actor Ashely Eckstein spoke to Cinemablend on the series finale on Disney+.

"I think the 'Siege of Mandalore' – the finale of 'Clone Wars' – is just incredible. And it only gets better, honestly, in my mind, the more times I watch it, and the more I get to talk with fans about it and interact about it," Eckstein said. "It's funny because we had planned so many things for the final season of 'Clone Wars.' We had planned fan screenings and press events and premieres and none of it got to happen because of COVID. At first, it was really disappointing, but then I realized the timing was perfect, because this was right at the beginning of COVID, and everyone needed hope. Everyone needed something to look forward to. Everyone needed some light in the darkness. And we had 'Clone Wars.' To me and to so many fans, Star Wars means hope, Ahsoka means hope, and leave it to 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' to provide that hope in the middle of honestly some of the darkest times."

Eckstein was part of three finales of TCW including Cartoon Network in 2012, Netflix in 2014, and Disney+ in 2020 and also reprised her role for Rebels. The seventh and definitive final season breeched the show's original intention to act as a bridge between 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith by revealing how Ahsoka escaped the Jedi purge Order 66 implemented during Sith despite her own falling out with the Jedi Council. "Now that I'm able to get out and interact with fans at conventions – I've been to several conventions now – I've heard time and time again, from fans, how Clone Wars was there for them in a very dark time when they needed it most," she said. "So to hear how the final season impacted so many people, in such a positive way, is really incredible. You know, the Force works in mysterious ways, so 'Clone Wars' coming out when it did was really the perfect timing." For more on Eckstein and her current project Star Wars Mindful Matters, you can check out the full interview here.