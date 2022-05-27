The Mandalorian Season 3: So Is That Ahsoka Tano's "Rebels" Ride?

Disney seems to never really disappoint in Star Wars Celebration delivering what's promised and then some. Among them is the return of the popular The Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, who made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. Among things revealed is her Rebels-era ship apparently making its debut in the Disney+ series' season three, at least that's what appears based on images passed along by Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief & Star Wars Celebration correspondent Kaitlyn Booth.

Ahsoka's Journey from The Clone Wars to The Mandalorian

Ahsoka was originally introduced in the Dave Filoni animated series as its focal character (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) when it made its debut in 2008. "Clone Wars" had an awkward history on TV as it technically had three final seasons with its original run on Cartoon Network ending in 2013, its 2014 Netflix revival in 2014 (acting as the sixth season), and its definitive seventh & final season on Disney+ in 2020. The sixth season provided additional lore to better tie up events between 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith. Season seven not only exceeded the show's original timeline that saw the main character facing Order 66 and escaping the Emperor's mandated purge but also provided the impetus for the spinoff The Bad Batch.

The character would make her return in a supporting role in pre-A New Hope era Rebels, who intervenes when she can, but as a former Jedi, retains her ronin ways trying to survive. Her fate was left initially ominous with her encounter with her former master Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader. While there's still time before her self-titled live-action series, we see that Ahsoka did also survive the events of the original trilogy in the post-Return of the Jedi (1983) in The Mandalorian still fighting injustice when she can in her travels. We later discover that when Grogu leaves to train with his master, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), in the season two finale, she joins them as the two begin training… and act as a buffer when Din tries to meet them to give Grogu his beskar chain armor in The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian season three premieres in February 2023 on Disney+.