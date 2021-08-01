Stargirl: Bassinger & Wilson Talk Season 2 Unfriendly Faces & More

With only a little more than a week to go until The CW's DC's Stargirl comes storming back for a second season, viewers have already learned that Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) needs to find a balance between her two lives will be a focal point of the season. One person who can definitely offer her some perspective in that area is Pat (Luke Wilson), but that's easier said than done considering two very dark forces are on their way to disrupt their moment of peace. Now we're getting a chance to hear from both of them on each of those matters, with "Summer School" proving to be the very least of Courtney's problems.

In the following interviews, Bassinger discusses Courtney's struggles to balance her life as a superhero with being a teenager with her personal life, and how the former is impacting the latter. Following that, Wilson discusses a new as well as a familiar (yet unfriendly?) face set to make their moves this season. Yup, we're talking Nick Tarabay's Eclipso and Jonathan Cake's The Shade:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Stargirl | Luke Wilson – Unfriendly Faces | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPblep_lB7o&pp=sAQA)

With the series set to return for its second season on Tuesday, August 10, here's a look at the newest season trailer for The CW's DC's Stargirl:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Stargirl | Balance | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE5GJCzA0ts)

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 "Summer School: Chapter 1": SCHOOL'S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave's death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area. Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, and Meg DeLacy also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

